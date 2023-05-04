PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fixing broken and cracked pavement in Downtown Peoria will resume next week, the city’s public works department said.

There will no restrictions regarding on-street parking this coming weekend but when work begins on May 8, parking will be banned on Fulton Street in between Northeast Madison Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Avenue. That will last through Wednesday, May 10 and include the overnight hours.

On May 10, there will be no parking on Fulton street between Madison and Southwest Monroe Street. The ban, as before, will last two days and end on May 12. It will include the overnight hours as well.

Then on Friday, May 12, there will be no parking on Madison in between Fulton and Main streets. Parking on this stretch of Madison will be available overnight and over the weekend. Restrictions will resume again on May 15, the department said.

All work is weather dependent. Drivers should use extra caution in the area. Pedestrians utilizing

crosswalks in the area should also be mindful of the work.