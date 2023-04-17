PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Tuesday, motorists on West Austin Drive will have to find a temporary route when using that central Peoria road to go from North Sheridan Road to North Biltmore Avenue.

On Tuesday, members of Peoria’s public works department will begin pavement repair to Austin in between Sheridan and Biltmore. The work is expected to last about a week, according to City Hall.

Drivers should use Biltmore, West Fairmont Drive and West Hampshire Road as detours. Caution is urged when driving in the area and people should look out for “road closed ahead” signs.