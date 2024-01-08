PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Parents, mark your calendars! Paw Patrol Live will be making its way back to Peoria for four performances in May.

In the shows, Ryder and his team of pups will embark on a journey to uncover hidden treasure in a pirate-themed adventure.

The performances will occur at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and at the Toyota Box Office which is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets begin at $40 and VIP packages are also available.

VIP packages (Very Important Pup) will begin at $100. The package includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo opp with the Paw Patrol cast following the show. Each adult and child (age 1 & up) in a group will be required to have a VIP ticket.

For more information, visit the Civic Center’s website or visit Paw Patrol Live’s website.