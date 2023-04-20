SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) has released the latest jobs numbers.

According to an IDES press release, the unemployment rate fell -0.1 percentage points to 4.4%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by +7,900 in March, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

In March, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were Professional and Business Services (+3,000), Leisure and Hospitality (+3,000), and Government (+1,600). The industry sectors with the largest monthly payroll declines included: Manufacturing (-1,400), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-500), and Information (-300).

“Illinois continues to see considerable job growth across major industry sectors throughout the state, bolstering the Illinois labor market,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “More jobs create more opportunities for Illinois workers, and IDES has the necessary resources needed to connect job seekers with employers looking for diverse and experienced talent.”

More job data for March can be found below.