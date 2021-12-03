PCAPS announces reduced adoption fees for holiday season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reduced adoption fees will be happening at the PCAPS in Peoria this holiday season.

The “Empty the Shelters-Holiday Hope” adoption event is sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation and will take place from Dec. 6-18.

“We are very excited to partner with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to host another ‘Empty the Shelters’

event this holiday season,” said Becky Spencer, Director of Peoria County Animal Protection Services.

“We have several adoptable animals here at the shelter that are waiting patiently for loving homes; not

just for the holidays, but for life.”

Adoption rates for the event will be $25 for dogs and $10 for cats. Adoptions at PCAPS are currently by

appointment only. Interested adopters should contact the shelter at (309) 672-2440 or pcaps@peoriacounty.org to set up an appointment for a meet and greet.

The shelter is open and available for appointments Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A list of adoptable pets at PCAPS can be found here

