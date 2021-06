PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) is nearly at capacity with 155 cats. To incentivize more cat adoptions, they temporarily waived the $75 adoption fee.

PCAPS director Becky Spencer said they can offer same-day approvals for fostering and adopting cats. She said she wants all the animals to find a home, and that they continue to take in surrendered and stray cats.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting a cat, can call PCAPS at (309) 672-2440.