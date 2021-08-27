PCAPS hosts low-cost rabies vaccine and microchipping clinic for cats and dogs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Animal Protection Services on Friday hosted a rabies vaccination and microchipping clinic for cats and dogs.

The clinic offered free microchipping and low-cost rabies vaccinations costing $30 or $48, depending on whether the pet was spayed or neutered. It was made possible through a grant from Best Friends Animal Society, a Utah-based animal welfare organization.

Dogs, cats, and their owners waited in the sweltering heat, many for more than an hour, to get services.

“A lot of times people just don’t have the time or can’t afford it, so [it’s] really exciting to see the number of people coming out and supporting this and getting their animals taken care of,” said Kitty Yanko, education coordinator for Peoria Humane Society.

Yanko said the clinic had served more than 60 pets just one hour into the clinic and estimated more than 100 pets would be served by the end of the clinic. She said the clinic is a way to bring people together to focus on caring for pets.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for people to get their pets vaccinated for rabies. It’s a safety issue for animals and people, so this is providing an opportunity for them to take care of them [and] microchip pets so they can get home to their owner when they are lost,” she said.