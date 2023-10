PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Humane Society’s 27th annual Bark in the Park will be held Saturday with several activities for dogs and their owners.

Owners will also be able to get their dogs microchipped at no cost. The Peoria County Animal Protection Services will be at the event to give away the free microchips.

In order to get their dogs microchipped, owners just need to bring their photo ID and visit PCAPS anytime from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tower Park in Peoria Heights.