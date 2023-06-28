PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the upcoming 4th of July weekend, Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) wants to remind Peoria residents that they offer free microchips for pets.

PCAPS sees an increase in lost pets around the holiday weekend, as loud noises and new surroundings may lead to changes in pet behavior that leads to them becoming lost. When an animal is microchipped, animal control can immediately contact the owner and bring them back home. PCAPS Director Becky Spencer says you should bring your pet in if they aren’t chipped.

“We are offering free microchips to anyone who comes in with their pet with a photo ID, and we’d be happy to help when the animal, when they’re picked up, can be scanned for the microchip and we can get them back home,” Spencer said.

The 4th of July weekend also means fireworks, which can upset pets. Spencer discussed some of the ways owners can keep their pets calm.

“Sometimes people play soothing music at home, try to keep for a calm environment, maybe close the shades, those kinds of things, to minimize some of the noises that they may hear,” Spencer said.

Spencer also advises to keep your pet at home over the weekend, and that you don’t need to set up an appointment for the microchip placement.