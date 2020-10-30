PCAV hosts P-Town Soup Carry Out and Drive Through

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Community Against Violence hosted its annual P-Town Soup event at the East Bluff Community center Thursday.

P-Town Soup Chairman Sharon Draper said they made several changes to the event due to COVID-19. This year’s meals were all carry-out, and everyone was required to wear masks and social distance.

For a five dollar donation, residents were able to get a carry-out meal, which included a sandwich, a bowl of chili, and a brownie. The chili for the event was made and donated by Woodruff Culinary Students.

Before the event, Draper said despite changes due to COVID-19 she was hoping for a good turn out.

“We have always had a good turnout from people who look forward to the soup, so I’m hoping that with the changes that we made for this, we will still be pretty good,” Draper said.

All money raised during the event went to the East Bluff Community Center Food Pantry. In total Draper said they raised over $400.

You can learn more information about PCAV on their website.

