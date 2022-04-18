PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department (PCHD) is changing the way they report COVID-19 numbers after an update from the state.

According to Peoria Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson, one big change is that the PCHD no longer has to report negative COVID-19 tests.

“This is really impactful because that means we don’t have a test positivity value, so our denominators, so to speak, have changed,” Hendrickson said.

She said the change was due to many tests now happening at home, which would skew the county’s positivity rate.

Due to fewer tests being reported, Hendrickson said they believe COVID cases may actually be 3-5 times higher than are being reported.

“For example, in Peoria, we are averaging about 20 cases a day, so our realistic counts could be anywhere from 60 to 100 a day,” Hendrickson said.

During the meeting, Peoria County Board Member Sharon Williams also discussed plans to demolish and rebuild the Health Department building located at 2116 N Sheridan Rd. Williams said the facility was originally built in 1951.

Peoria County received $35 Million in American Rescue Plan money, of which $14 Million was allocated towards rebuilding the health department’s facility, with another $2 million from the Health department’s reserves.

The County Heath Committee will vote on the renovation plan. If passed, it will go to the full county board for approval in May.