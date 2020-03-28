PDS Tornado Watch in effect until 9 pm

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Tornado Watch for central Illinois through 9 pm Saturday. PDS Tornado Watches mean that strong, long tracked tornadoes are possible.



Quick Notes

Moderate Risk (Level 4 out of 5) of severe storms Saturday

Main window for severe weather: 2 pm to 8 pm Saturday

Primary threats Very large hail greater than 2.0″ in diameter Damaging winds up to 70 mph Tornadoes with an elevated risk of EF2 to EF5 tornadoes Frequent lightning

Storm motion will be to the northeast at 45-55 mph resulting in less time to react when warnings are issued

The combination of moderate to strong instability, very strong wind shear and an approaching cold front from the west brings in a nearly text book set up for severe weather in Central Illinois. Strong low level wind shear increases the concern for strong tornadoes of an EF2 rating or higher Saturday afternoon and evening. Storms are expected to develop near the Mississippi River and race to the northeast at 45-55 mph. The fast storm movement will mean those in the paths of the storms will have less time to react when warnings are issued.

Make sure you have a severe weather plan in place in the event severe weather moves into your area. Makes sure the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio are new and that your radio is working. Your NOAA Weather Radio will be your first line of defense for approaching severe weather. Also, download our ciproud2go weather app for additional information and early storm alerts.

