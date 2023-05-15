PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Gerald M Brookhart Arts in Education spring celebration concluded Monday with its Peace Plays in Peoria event.

Orchestras, bands and choirs of local middle and high schools have been performing in Peoria courthouse square since April.

This year marks the first time students from all the different schools collaborated.

Participating schools include Peoria high school, Manuel, Richwoods, Metamora Township. As well as Rolling Meadows Middle School, Lindbergh Middle School, Glen Oak Community Learning Center and Morton Jr. High.