PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A diverse coalition of organizations will be hosting a protest against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ upcoming visit to Illinois.

Being called “Protest DeSantis in Peoria “, the protest will be held at the front entrance of the Civic Center on May 12 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

DeSantis will be visiting Illinois as the keynote speaker at the joint Peoria and Tazewell County 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner at the Civic Center on May 12.

Protest organizers said that “We are tired of fascists thinking they are welcome in Illinois. Join us for our sidewalk pride party to celebrate pride, love for everyone, and the rights of Illinoisians. Come join us to let them know they are not needed or wanted here! Feel free to bring your pride flags, pride gear, signs, and best energy! Who said protesting couldn’t be fun?”

Speakers from the ACLU, Peoria Proud, and others are scheduled to speak. The itinerary can be found below;

Schedule:

2-2:30 p.m. – Announcements. This will be a peaceful protest.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Speakers

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Music/Dance/Celebration of Pride

4:30 p.m. – Drag Show Performances

Speakers include:

Kristen Meierkord, ACLU of Illinois-Peoria

Selena Pappas and Alexander Martin, Peoria Drag Community

Cassie Lucchesi, Peoria Proud

Lisa Roeder, Positive Health Solutions

Ezra Collom and Destiney Ulrich, Peorians for Black Liberties

Drag performances will include:

Artemisia VanHo

Demeter Ibarelyknowher

Chara Couture

Poison Iris Rose

What?

Kaelin

Supporting Organizations include Peorians for Black Liberties ACLU of Illinois, Peoria Proud and Peoria IL-National Organization for Women.