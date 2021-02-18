Pearl Technology acquires IAS Technology

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Pearl Technology of the Pearl Companies has acquired IAS Technology, which is responsible for integrated audiovisual solutions in Central Illinois for 28 years.

“We are pleased to welcome a leader in audiovisual technology like Integrated Audio Systems (IAS) to the Pearl Technology family,” Gary P. Pearl, chairman/CEO of Pearl Companies, said. “Adding IAS to our core capabilities positions us for future growth across the nation and brings even more services to current customers. We also look forward to additional opportunities with new customers and partners as a result.”

Pearl added that video conferencing has become more important than ever, and all divisions of Pearl Technology are strengthened by the addition of audiovisual integration.