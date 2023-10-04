OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD)– Pebbles the bison has returned to the Great Plains in the sky after passing away Tuesday afternoon of natural causes.

An Illinois Department of Natural Resources release confirms she had been under veterinary care and was the oldest American bison at Buffalo Rock State Park.

Two bison, Cocoa and Pebbles’ 3-year-old calf, Hope remain at the park.

Pebbles was born on Buffalo Rock State Park back in April of 2005 and was a beloved attraction for the park.

Buffalo Rock State Park is an Illinois State Park in Ottawa open daily to visitors.