PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after getting hit by a car near Allen Road and Willow Knolls Drive Friday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:33 p.m., and located the victim laying in the roadway.

The man was transported to the hospital. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, hospital officials informed police that the man was dead.

The driver of the vehicle was on the scene when police arrived.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The Peoria County Coroner will determine the cause of death.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.