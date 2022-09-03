BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington.

According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.

Both the motorcycle driver and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital. The pedestrian died sometime afterward at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

An autopsy is underway and police are investigating the incident.