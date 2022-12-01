PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening.

The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries when struck by an SUV and died instantly. Toxicology is pending.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Peoria Police responded to the scene, and Harwood pronounced English dead at 6:50 p.m.

Evidence suggests that English was attempting to cross the street in the 200 block of Southwest Jefferson when she was struck by the vehicle traveling southbound.

This crash remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Traffic Unit. If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crime, please contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411, or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-4521.