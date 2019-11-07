Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

NORMAL, Ill.– Normal Police are investigating a traffic crash after a pedestrian has been killed Wednesday night.

Police report the victim was crossing Veterans Parkway and was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling northbound. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Parkway and Ft. Jesse Road.

The name of the pedestrian will not be released until notification is made to the appropriate family members.



Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department at (309)454-9535.

This story will be updated.