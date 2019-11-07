Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Normal Crosswalk

NORMAL, Ill.– Normal Police are investigating a traffic crash after a pedestrian has been killed Wednesday night.

Police report the victim was crossing Veterans Parkway and was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling northbound. The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Parkway and Ft. Jesse Road.

The name of the pedestrian will not be released until notification is made to the appropriate family members.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department at (309)454-9535.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story