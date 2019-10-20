37-year-old Peoria woman killed in Saturday night hit-and-run

UPDATE Monday 3:37 p.m.: Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said preliminary autopsy findings on Nichols show she suffered multiple blunt force injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

She likely died instantly. Toxicology is pending, however will not change her cause of death.

There is still no word on a suspect.

UPDATE 3:07 p.m.: Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 37-year-old Renee D. Nichols of Peoria died as a result of Saturday night’s reported hit and run.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. The case remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

PEORIA, Ill.– A woman is dead after a hit-and-run Saturday night according to Peoria police.

Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of S Western at approximately 9:43 pm, regarding a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Officers located the female victim lying in the street. Police believe the Victim was struck by a green or grey SUV that was traveling north on Western while the pedestrian was crossing the street.

The driver fled the scene. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peoria Police encourage anyone with information regarding this incident including residential/business camera footage that you feel is important to the investigation to contact them at (309) 673-4521.