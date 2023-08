NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department responded to the area near Linden Street and College Avenue at approximately 12:11 a.m. Saturday after a man was hit by a vehicle.

According to Normal Police Officer Brad Park, witnesses stated the vehicle had a green light when the 22-year-old man ran into the middle of the roadway.

The man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Normal officers cited the man for illegally entering the roadway.