Pedestrians in Peoria: Two ladies walking and learning about every street in town

PEORIA Ill.– Walking is a great way to exercise and to get the blood flowing, but for two Peoria women walking the streets of Peoria is more than just for exercise.

No matter the weather, Jennifer Jacobsen-Wood, and Mary Hosbrough can be seen walking the streets of Peoria almost every weekend.

“Jennifer says there’s no such thing as bad weather just bad gear,” Hosbrough said.

“We try to go out no matter what,” said Jacobsen-Wood.

Jennifer and Mary, known collectively as the Pedestrians in Peoria have been friends since the second grade, and have done many things together, and recently set out on their goal to walk the more than1600 streets in Peoria.

“We just thought since we didn’t know a lot about Peoria; even though we’ve lived in this area our entire lives, that maybe a lot of other people in the same situation might be curious about our adventures,” Jacobsen-Wood said.

Along the way, the two ladies use the walks to learn about the history of the city even if some historical markers are in places that some people wouldn’t personally walk themselves.

“We want to walk the streets that everyone walks and that sometimes people have to raise their children in. Just like we would walk in our own neighborhoods,” Hosbrough said.

The two started just over a month ago and have already walked over 50 miles and show no signs of stopping.

To find out more about the Pedestrians in Peoria and to keep up with their progress, find their Facebook page here.