PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was taken to the hospital, and others were displaced after an apartment fire in Pekin Friday afternoon.

Pekin firefighters responded to the apartment fire near Valle Vista Boulevard and Griffin Avenue.

According to Pekin Fire Battalion Chief Trent Reeise, the fire started in an apartment living room and caused a large amount of heat in the building.

One person was injured with minor burns and smoke inhalation. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also used a ladder to rescue one person from the apartment building.

The fire was mostly contained to the living room, and the fire was under control within five minutes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.