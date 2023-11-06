PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Pekin appointed it’s new Chief of Police Monday morning.

Seth Ranney was sworn in Monday Morning at the Tazewell County Court House.

Ranney is a Pekin native and joined the Pekin police force in 2000. He became deputy chief in 2020.

Ranney said it’s an honor to receive the rank of Chief.

“When we have good leadership and good officers that’s a direct reflection onto our citizens and the services they receive from us and that’s very important to me,” said Ranney.

Former Chief John Dossey officially retired as the police chief and now is taking up his role as the City Manager.