PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The City of Pekin has a new police chief Wednesday.

According to a city news release, Seth Ranney will be taking over the position from John Dossey, after he became City Manager in August.

“Seth is a well-rounded officer in the police department. Ranney has the utmost integrity and

will serve Pekin well. Seth was one I had identified early on when I was appointed as Chief that

would most likely be my successor. Seth has proven himself not only to me, but the community

time and time again. He was the most logical appointment for me as the City moves forward,” said Dossey.

He continued, “This is a proud moment for Seth, and for the Pekin Community.”

Ranney was hired by Pekin Police back in 2000 where he worked for six years. After spending time in Nashville Tennessee, he came back in 2010 before being promoted to Sergeant in 2012, Investigations Sergeant in 2014 and Lieutenant in 2017.

In 2020, Seth was appointed by Chief Dossey to serve as Deputy Chief.