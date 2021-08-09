Pekin approves annual support for Discover Peoria

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council approved its annual support for Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Monday.

Pekin approved the $20,000 in support for Discover Peoria in a 6-1 vote. Pekin Councilman Rick Hilst was the only no vote.

Discover Peoria works with communities across eight-county to create economic growth through sales and marketing efforts. Some of the services that Discover Peoria provides to Pekin include the promotion of hospitality businesses, a dedicated page on the Discover Peoria website, and support for the Christmas on Court event.

The $20,000 is paid out of Pekin’s tourism funds.

“I don’t see where we could get this kind of reach for $20,000 if we tried to do this on our own,” Mayor Mark Luft said.

The full Pekin Council meeting can be found online.