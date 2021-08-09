Pekin approves annual support for Discover Peoria

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pekin City Manager Moving To Iowa_8883968060754118145

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council approved its annual support for Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Monday.

Pekin approved the $20,000 in support for Discover Peoria in a 6-1 vote. Pekin Councilman Rick Hilst was the only no vote.

Discover Peoria works with communities across eight-county to create economic growth through sales and marketing efforts. Some of the services that Discover Peoria provides to Pekin include the promotion of hospitality businesses, a dedicated page on the Discover Peoria website, and support for the Christmas on Court event.

The $20,000 is paid out of Pekin’s tourism funds.

“I don’t see where we could get this kind of reach for $20,000 if we tried to do this on our own,” Mayor Mark Luft said.

The full Pekin Council meeting can be found online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News