PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A chihuahua that was left in a taped-up box at a Tazewell County animal shelter earlier this week needs hundreds of dollars in care, according to officials.

The dog, named Malone, was left for more than seven hours outside the TAPS shelter after being dropped off near a mailbox at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Officials found the box shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday.

“. . . When our morning walkers were out, they noticed the box and brought it in and opened it and found a cold, petrified chihuahua inside the box. This dog sat taped up in a box for 7 1/2 hours,” said Liam Donahue who works at the shelter.

Workers and handlers assessed the dog and found he tested positive for heartworm. Treatments will cost $750, they said. He’s currently with a foster family.

Donahue said there is a process to follow when surrounding an animal.

“We have a surrender form on our website – tapsshelter.org, and we work off of a waitlist, as we are a no-kill shelter and do not euthanize to make space. Abandoning your animal on our property is not only dangerous, but it is also illegal,” he said.