Pekin based Reditus Laboratories detects new mutation of COVID-19

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A new mutation of COVID-19, which may be linked to the variant from the United Kingdom, has been detected by Reditus Laboratories in Pekin.

The novel SARS-CoV-2 Spike 69-70 deletion, also known as V70X, was detected in tests run this week at the lab. The specimens came from testing conducted in DuPage County.

The mutation was detected in two people who are believed to be the first two confirmed cases of the 69-70 deletion lineage in Illinois, said Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi.

Twelve cases of the mutation were confirmed nationwide earlier this month.

“What this (detection of the 69-70 deletion) tells us is the virus is consistently mutating at a more rapid pace,” Rossi said. “The general consensus is the mutations are more contagious (spreading more easily) than the earlier strain of the virus.”

The 69-70 deletion has been suggested to be a mutation in the B.1.1.7 lineage first identified in the United Kingdom. The UK variant was identified in Illinois earlier this month and Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed nine cases of the UK variant this week.

Rossi said he was anticipating additional mutations of COVID-19. Viruses change through mutation and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

Variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) have been documented during the pandemic.

“It’s too early to tell if the vaccine will be effective against the variants,” Rossi said. “There is a lot of data we need to gather. Time will tell.”

Rossi recommends that people get vaccinated, if they choose to do so, but advised everyone continue to take precautions to reduce their risk, including wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent handwashing.

“If you are vaccinated, you are not bulletproof,” he said. “You can still test positive after you receive your vaccination.”

Reditus performs 85% of the COVID testing in Illinois, using gold-standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.