Pekin BBQ restaurant opening new location

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin barbeque restaurant owner is expanding his business during the pandemic.

Brian Battles, owner of BC BBQ, is opening a new location at 2601 S. 14th St. in Pekin. The initial goal, he said, was to be open on Friday, March 26, for curbside pickup orders.

Battles said staff started the project back in July, and one of the complications is all the paperwork.

“When the pandemic first hit, you didn’t know what was going on … everything was changing, with the SBA, PPP loans,” he said.

The new restaurant is significantly larger than the original one, and will be able to seat up to 100 people, COVID-19 restrictions notwithstanding.

“We wanted to open another location, one that was a little easier for customers’ parking and kinda the downtown area was a little constricted there,” he said.

Battles said there are just a few steps left to completion. He hopes to finish the final inspection and open for dine-in and carryout on April 1, and to get approved for a liquor license by May.