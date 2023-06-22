PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Digital skills training will soon be coming to the Pekin Boys and Girls Club courtesy of Comcast.

A Comcast press release confirms $10,000 will go towards the grant and be part of the club’s MyFuture technology initiative.

MyFuture aims to get members to become passionate about technology and bridge the digital divide.

The new training will be in the “Lift Zone”, a WiFi-connected space where children can do schoolwork and adults can access digital services.

“We thank Comcast for its continued support in helping us to serve our community and deliver on our mission, which is to ‘enable all young people to reach their full potential,’” said John Denning, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Pekin. “Digital skills along with access to the Internet and technology are essential to excel in today’s ever-increasing digital world. We are very thankful for this grant.

More than 1250 Lift Zones have been opened across the country so far. The grant money is part of Project UP, a 10-year, $1 billion initiative that aims to advance digital equity.