PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin firefighters are looking for answers in the cause of a fire Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 248 Derby St. in Pekin within a boarded-up building. No one was injured in the fire or the emergency response, said interim Pekin Fire Chief Trent Reeise.

Firefighters from the Pekin Fire Department were on the scene within 30 seconds of receiving the call. There was heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

