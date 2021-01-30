Pekin business closes Sunday after 12 years

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — After 12 years, a Pekin business is closing its doors on Sunday.

The owner of Amanda’s Closet, Amanda Rogy, says the pandemic hurt her business. The consignment shop owner says she was forced to shut her business down for 10 weeks.

During that time, she says she lost about $30,000 in revenue.

Now Rogy says she’s switching gears and closing this chapter of her life.

“I loved it and one of our big sayings is ‘If you love what you do, then you’re not really working.’ So it really felt like it was a fun place to be. I’m 60 so it’s definitely a big change, and, here we go, ” said Rogy.

Amanda’s Closet closes tomorrow at 5 p.m.

It’s located at 3249 Court Street in Pekin.