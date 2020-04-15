Pekin Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to help support local businesses

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Chamber of Commerce President Amy McCoy talks about how people are working hard these days to make sure our local communities are helping out during the pandemic.

Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce has joined the ILove Local Campaign, a statewide Chamber of Commerce campaign to support local businesses.

Due to the shelter in place order, the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Graduation Ceremony for R. David Tebben Leadership Academy via Zoom.

One Pekin Area Business, Pacific Ethanol, is producing and providing hand sanitizer free of charge to local agencies. This was a success story of the Tazewell County EOC collaboration. Pacific Ethanol reached out to us and we made a connection to the Tazewell County Health Department’s Emergency Operation Center. The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce encourages other businesses to ‘share the good’ with us.

