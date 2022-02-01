Pekin Chamber prepares for Restaurant Week

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food lovers can enjoy the best restaurants in Pekin during the city’s Restaurant Week.

Restaurants offer their best menu offerings for five days in a row. It is easy to discover both new and familiar restaurants in Pekin’s culinary scene, which makes it ideal for diners to explore the city.

As part of the promotion, you can win a $100 Chamber Check, a gift certificate businesses can use for purchases.

Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce customers who submit proof of their purchases before February 12, 2022, will be awarded Chamber Checks.

“We are excited to highlight the variety of restaurant options available to our Pekin residents and guests throughout the region,” says Executive Director Amy McCoy of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ready to share your best foodstagram? Use #SavorYourMoments and #PekinRestaurantWeek when you post!