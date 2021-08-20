Pekin church the latest victim in new scam call

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin church’s phone number is being used in a recent scam.

According to a Pekin Police Department Facebook post, members of the community are receiving calls from scammers using the Faith Baptist Church of Pekin’s phone number.

Those who received the call said the scammers tell them they have a warrant and need to send gift cards to pay off the warrant immediately.

Police are asking individuals to refrain from calling the church and to not send gift cards as a form of payment.

They are also reminding people that warrants cannot be paid off with gift cards.