PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Pekin City Council adopted a franchise agreement between the city and Advanced Medical Transport for the next three years with the option to extend it another three years.

The goal of the agreement is to address the needs and concerns of modern emergency services and responses while clearly delegating the duties of both parties.

The Council approved the new measure 7.8 Resolution No. 553–22/23 unanimously.

The old agreement was approved to be terminated in the same vote.

Other adopted measures approved unanimously were items in the consent agenda including the release of Pekin Police Department stats.