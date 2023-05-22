PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Monday night, Pekin City Council unanimously approved appointing Pekin Police Chief John Dossey as interim city manager. This comes as the search for a permanent replacement continues.

In October 2022, Mark Rothert was fired from the city manager position that he held since 2018. City councilmembers would not comment on what led up to the decision to terminate Rothert’s employment, citing confidentiality.

The finance director at that time, Bruce Marston, was then appointed to serve as the interim city manager. But last Monday, he too was removed from the position following an investigation–the allegations of which have not been made public.

During Monday night’s council meeting, an amendment was added to place a time limit on Dossey’s service to hold council members accountable for finding his replacement.

Dossey will serve as the interim city manger until July 25. All members voted ‘yes’ on the measure.