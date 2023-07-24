PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Pekin City Council approved a new bank for an empty business on Court Street.

On Monday, the Council unanimously approved the consent agenda which includes the building on 2990 Court Street being converted.

It had previously been used as a real estate office. The building is set up with a waiting area, reception area, six private offices, conference room, multiple workstations, and an I.T. room.

The property sits on over a half acre in front of the Sunset Plaza shopping center. There is excellent visibility and accessibility from Court Street.

The Zoning Board had previously approved of the new bank, sending it to Council as part of the consent agenda.