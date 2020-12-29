Pekin City Council discuss what to do with extra funding

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of city council discussed where to use $447,000 in community development block grant funds.

CDBG funding is granted to states, cities, and counties to help develop communities for low, and moderate income peoples.

Wastewater utility debt for residents in Pekin runs into the hundreds of thousands, so council members discussed the possibility of using those CDBG funds to help residents pay off utility bills.

“If the city council approved going towards such a program, we would use some sort of a lottery system to select, and then the individual would submit which bills they would like to see paid or forgiven, and we would approach it in some manner like that,” said David Bess, City of Pekin CDBG program manager.

No final decision was made tonight, and council members hope to listen to other suggestions before making that final decision.