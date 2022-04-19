PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin City Council voted Tuesday night on a proposed sewer rate increase.

Residents who attended the meeting shared their opinion on the proposed increase and were happy, some even clapping, when it did not pass. Those who spoke said many residents could not afford the increase.

“I think the rate increase is atrocious, and I think we should pay everything out of our taxes. If you can’t do that, then I’d like to know why,” said resident Lillian Wilt.

The proposal was to increase the sewer rates from $7.66 per 1,000 gallons to $9.90 per 1,000 gallons.

“What is being proposed is to have a rate increase in the sewer fund, so that we can account for some of the projects that we’ve planned out over the next five years as it relates to storm sewer projects,” said City Manager Mark Rothert.

Most of the council, however, spoke up against raising the price for residents because of recent inflation. A few even suggested they use money from the general fund reserve.

“There’s a lot of money in that [general] fund for salaries and personnel costs, and when you add in the benefits, insurance, and pensions, it’s upwards of 2 million dollars, and I’m certainly not going to support that,” said Council Member Rick Hilst.

Every council member voted against the ordinance, and now the city will have to find another way to repair damaged sewer drains and pipes in the city.