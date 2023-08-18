PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council had its final round of interviews to hire its new city manager Friday.

During a special meeting, the council talked to Pekin Police Chief John Dossey and Jeff Mays to see who would be the best fit to be the new city manager.

“10 months is too long to go without a city manager,” Pekin Mayor Mary Burress said.

Burress said the council hopes to have chosen their new city manager within the next week.

Dossey has been serving as the interim city manager since May 22.