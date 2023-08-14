PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Pekin City Council did not approve a new Mayor Pro Tem on Monday as originally scheduled.

Resolution No. 49-23/24 is described as, “Mayor’s Appointment of David B. Nutter as Mayor Pro Tem to the City Council for a term until April 30, 2024 and John P. Abel as 1st Alternate Mayor Pro Tem to the City Council for a term until April 30, 2024.”

What should have been an easy approval met resistance after council members noticed it had not been on the agenda for at least 10 days.

Councilmember Rick Hilst said, “If we’re not going to abide by our own policies, in my opinion, that certainly doesn’t set a good example for the public who we expect to abide by our policies and procedures.”

To abide by the policy, members agreed to put the resolution to a vote at the August 28 meeting.