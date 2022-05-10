PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin residents filled the city council meeting Monday, as further plans for more ADA compliant sidewalks were on the schedule.

In the meeting, council members deferred on the approval until the next city meeting. The City of Pekin received a complaint almost 10 years ago for not following the Americans with Disabilities Act when it comes to sidewalks. The city was sued as a result, and the city is working to make those changes.

While the measure was deferred to the next meeting, it did not stop some residents from speaking out.

“I know you guys changed the agenda of the meeting, has anyone ever read the legal documents, the lawsuit, the decree?,” said one Pekin resident.

A council member replied, “We just got it 10 minutes ago”.

“Well, it was on the agenda tonight for a vote which probably shouldn’t have been anyway,” said the Pekin resident.

The city also deferred the vote on approving the sidewalk snow removal policy, which would have residents clearing their own sidewalks. Many older residents speaking out on this policy as it could affect their health.

