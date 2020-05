PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council Monday night decided to extend Mayor Mark Luft’s emergency powers.

The state of emergency has been in effect since March 18 in response to the pandemic. The extension will continue to allow Luft and City manager Mark Rothert to make decisions without city council approval.

Additionally, the new COVID-19 testing site in Pekin at Tazwood Center for Wellness is now open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.