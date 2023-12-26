PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Pekin City Council will gather early Wednesday morning to interview four people to see whom they think should fill a vacant position on the council.

According to Mayor Mary Burress, the four candidates who will be interviewed during a closed-door meeting Wednesday were winnowed down from a 11 people who submitted applications for the spot.

The vacancy was created when Becky Cloyd resigned at the Nov. 13 meeting. She made the announcement through a post on her Facebook page.

Her term ends in May 2025. For a person to be eligible to serve in her spot, a candidate must live within Pekin’s city limits, be registered to vote in city elections, have lived in Pekin for the past year, not work for the city and not have any felony convictions.

The mayor said no action would be taken during the executive session meeting. The council, she said, planned to begin voting on Jan. 8 with the final day to appoint someone for the slot falling on Jan. 13, 2024.