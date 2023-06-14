PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council voted Monday to strike down a potential sports complex. They had authorized the sale of 33 acres of the city-owned property last December to Baldovin Construction in Peoria.

President Casey Baldovin presented an idea for a complex that would include a hockey rink, basketball courts, and a gym at a council meeting last November.

The land would be between Illinois Route 98 and Brenkman Drive in Pekin.

Acting Pekin City Manager John Dossey cited a lack of communication between the construction company and the city as a big reason for the cancellation of the project. The cancellation allows for the city to re-market the property for future development.