Pekin City Hall to close to public beginning Thursday

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The growing number of COVID-19 cases in the area has caused Pekin city officials to close the doors to the public beginning Thursday.

The last day for in-person business will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to a press release.

“This action is being undertaken to limit the community spread of the coronavirus, lessen exposure of City employees, and to help reduce burdens on healthcare facilities and first-responders,” the release states.

City services will be available and accessible by phone, online or by appointment with city staff. Payment of utility billing can be done via mail, online or via a drop box at 500 Elizabeth Street.

A reopening date for City Hall will depend on COVID-19 cases in the area.

