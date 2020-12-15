Pekin city leaders excited for business development project

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The development group behind East Peoria’s Levee District and Peoria’s Shoppes at Grand Prairie will soon work to develop an area in Pekin along Court Street.

Monday night, Pekin city leaders and Cullinan Properties approved the creation of a new business development district along Court Street, adding more retail selections to the city.

The project, once completed, is estimated to bring in $3.5 million to the city annually and Cullinan is willing to invest up to $14 million into the project.

Pekin Mayor Mark Luft said the goal is making Pekin more attractive for businesses to move into.

“We worked for a year on this project,” Luft said. “When we sat down and decided to do this, we thought it was a must for Pekin, it was a must for us to grow and get ourselves back on the map.”

Luft said right now, many people just drive through Pekin to get to East Peoria’s Levee district, and while East Peoria has an interstate passing through, Pekin also has many small communities nearby.

“We may not have the benefit of an interstate, but we do have the benefit of all these communities on the other side of us that literally drive through Pekin to get to the goods that they want and the food opportunities and options that they want, and we need to make sure we provide that here,” Luft said.

He said the project will cost taxpayers 1% more sales tax, which was approved at Monday night’s council meeting. However, Luft said the cost will be offset with lower property taxes and water costs.