PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Pekin’s city manager is now out of a job.

During a Monday night Pekin city council meeting, Mark Rothert was fired from his role as city manager. The decision came down to a four to two vote, with councilmember John Abel and Mayor Mark Luft voting ‘no’. Councilmember Karen Hohimer was not in attendance.

When asked, councilmember David Nutter would not comment on what led up to the decision to terminate Rothert’s employment, citing confidentiality. When asked if Rothert did anything illegal, Nutter said he could not comment. Additionally, Nutter would not discuss how long conversations about Rothert’s termination have been going on.

Rothert served as the city’s manager since 2018.

In another four to two vote with Abel and Luft also voting ‘no’, Pekin city council also appointed current finance director Bruce Marston, as the interim city manager. Nutter said Marston will be operating in both roles until the city manager position is filled.

The city of Pekin is now in search of a new city manager. Nutter said they will use Dove HR to assist in the search, while concurrently having the city’s HR department advertise for a new city manager.

Nutter said he is hopeful to hire a new city manager within three months, but cites that being an optimistic timeline.

“The city will continue to move forward. We have a lot of projects that are on the books. We will continue to be proactive in everything we do,” Nutter said.